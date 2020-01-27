On the agenda for St. Catharines city council



The mayor of St. Catharines will officially be putting forth his plan to honour a legendary drummer and lyricist.

Walter Sendzik will present a motion at city council tonight to rename Lakeside Pavilion after Rush's Neil Peart.

Peart went to school in St. Catharines, spent summers working at the Midway in Lakeside Park, and even wrote one of Rush's most popular songs about the area.

Since his passing, the community has been pushing for some kind of tribute one of Canada's best known musicians.

Peart died on January 7th after a battle with brain cancer.

Meantime, a Port Dalhousie councillor will be calling on the Niagara Regional Police to step up enforcement as graffiti spreads throughout the city.

Councillor Carlos Garcia's motion calls for council to explore any additional action the city can take to stop taggers, as the problem continues to worsen.

His motion notes when people are caught they usually just get a 'slap on the wrist' when they appear in court.

Garcia also suggests council contact the Ministry of the Attorney General to request stiffer penalties to deter graffiti.