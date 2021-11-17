On this National Black Cat Day, the LCHS says most wait longer to be adopted
Today marks National Black Cat Day.
The Lincoln County Humane Society in St. Catharines has posted an educational article about black cats, saying they wait much longer to be adopted from shelters than cats with fur coats in other colours.
Some of the reasons include people associate black cats with superstition, they're harder to see in their cages, and not clearly seen in photographs.
"Whatever the reason, black cats do tend to be overlooked when potential adopters seek to bring home a new furry friend."
The shelter says black cats are well known to be very affectionate creatures who are loving and loyal.
"We have several black cats at the shelter waiting to find their forever homes. Some have been with us for a long time, and all deserve a family to love and call their very own! Please click on their names to find their full profiles and adoption applications. "
If you are interested in adopting a cat from the shelter click here.
