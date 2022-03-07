ONA calls $5000 nurse bonus crumbs and calls for repeal of Bill 124

The Ontario Nurses Association is describing the government's $5000 retention bonus for nurses as 'crumbs.'

The Ontario government says it is investing $763 million to provide Ontario’s nurses with a lump sum retention incentive of up to $5,000 per person saying it will help retain nurses.

The first VP with the ONA Angela Preocanin tells CKTB's Tom McConnell they are not happy with the announcement.

She says what they really want is the government to repeal Bill 124, which she says hinders nurses from negotiating fair wages.

Nurses eligible to receive the payment include nurses in hospitals, long-term care and retirement homes, home and community care, primary care, mental health and addictions, emergency services, and corrections, as well as range of other community based and developmental services including youth justice.

Nurses in a management or supervisory role who were redeployed to a direct patient care role will qualify.

To receive the first payment, nurses must be employed as of March 31 and to receive the second payment nurses must be employed on September 1.