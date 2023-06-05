One arrest on Beach Day 2023 in Niagara

Fights, alcohol, drugs, and motor vehicle collisions were all part of 'Beach Day' at Sunset Beach in St. Catharines.

For many years, the first Friday in June has been known as 'Beach Day' when secondary students across Niagara take an “unofficial” day off from school and hit the beach.

Police were deployed to various beaches across the region.

At Sunset Beach there were more than 1,800 beach goers where things got of hand with what police describe as a "volatile" and "violent" crowd.

Water bottles and cans were thrown at police.

Police say a large brawl led to a 16-year-old male being transported to the hospital serious but nonlife threatening injuries.

Eighteen-year-old Noah Ciccone of Grimsby was charged with assault causing bodily harm.

In Fort Erie, Bay Beach saw approximately 200-250 people, throughout the day. Security guards and Town of Fort Erie Bylaw officers addressed attempts to bring alcohol on to the beach.

In Port Colborne, Nickel Beach had approximately 80 – 100 young people. There were no issues reported.

Grimsby and west Niagara beaches had little activity. There were no issues reported.