One arrested in RIDE program in Niagara Falls

One driver was arrested in a long weekend RIDE program set up by Niagara Regional Police in Niagara Falls.

Officers stopped 400 vehicles on Saturday looking for drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs.

12 drivers were required to provide a breath sample.

One failed the test and was arrested, while another driver ended up with results in the warning range.

Because it was that driver's second warning, they received a seven-day suspension, and both had their vehicle towed and seized for 7 days.