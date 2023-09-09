'One Chip Challenge' product pulled from Canadian shelves after U.S. teen's death

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is conducting a food safety investigation into the One Chip Challenge.



The investigation comes as Texas-based Paqui, the manufacturer of the extremely spicy tortilla chip -- pulls the product from Canadian and U-S shelves after a teen's death in Massachusetts.



An autopsy is pending, but the 14-year-old's parents are blaming the challenge.



Participants in the social media challenge eat the chip containing Carolina Reaper and Naga Viper peppers and then see how long they can go without drinking water or eating other food afterward.



Paqui says the product is labelled to warn it is for adults only and not intended for people who have medical conditions, are pregnant, are sensitive to spicy foods or are allergic to the ingredients.



A Paqui spokesperson says the One Chip Challenge is sold "in very limited distribution in Canada.''



The spokesperson says they have seen an increase in teen usage and the company is voluntarily removing the product from store shelves out of an abundance of caution.