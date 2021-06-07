One COVID-19 case at Beamsville high school
One person at Beamsville District Secondary School has tested positive for COVID-19.
Students and staff who had close contact with the individual have been contacted and told by NRPH to stay home and self-isolate.
Custodians will complete a thorough cleaning of the school as required.
While most students are learning from home online, some students in special needs classes continue in-person learning, and teachers can opt to learn from their school.
