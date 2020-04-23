One COVID-19 outbreak has ended at St. Catharines hospital

One of the COVID-19 outbreaks at an inpatient unit at the St. Catharines hospital has ended.

Niagara Health's Infection Prevention and Control Team has declared the end of the outbreak on inpatient unit 3A after 14 days of enhanced monitoring.

Officials say there has been no evidence of further transmission or additional COVID-19 cases on the unit.

The outbreak was initially declared after a healthcare worker tested positive.

The hospital is still dealing with two other outbreaks: the first was declared on April 14th after a healthcare worker on a dedicated COVID-19 care unit (4A) tested positive for the virus.

The latest outbreak was declared on an inpatient unit (2A) on Monday after a patient became ill.