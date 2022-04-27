One COVID death, 129 cases, 35 in hospital including 7 in ICU

Niagara is reporting another COVID-19 death, bringing the death toll to 536.

129 new cases were also announced today, with 26 active outbreaks across the region.

82 patients in Niagara's hospitals are testing positive for COVID, however 35 are being treated primarily for the virus.

That's down five patients since Monday.

Seven people are being treated in the ICU, with six of them unvaccinated.

The Niagara Health System has temporarily ramped down its surgeries to 70% of its capacity as it deals with patient demands and staff absences.

There are 283 doctors, nurses and staff members isolating due to COVID.