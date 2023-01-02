One dead after crash on QEW at Fruitland in Stoney Creek
One person is dead and another is in hospital following an overnight collision on the QEW in Stoney Creek.
The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. last night at Fruitland Road.
As a result, all Toronto-bound lanes of the QEW are closed at 50 Road, but have since re-opened.
OPP Sergeant Kerry Schmidt says a driver was travelling at a high-rate of speed lost control of their vehicle and rolled over.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, another was transported to hospital.
Burlington OPP along with the force’s collision reconstruction team are currently investigating.
TRAFFIC FATALITY: #QEW/Fruitland Rd. All Toronto bound lanes closed at 50 Road #StoneyCreek. Single vehicle, high rate of speed, driver lost control, left the road surface, and rolled. Both occupants ejected. One pronounced deceased at scene, second person in hosp. #BurlingtonOPP pic.twitter.com/UN2L78KtKX— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) January 2, 2023
