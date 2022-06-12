One dead and two hurt in overnight shooting in St. Catharines

There was a deadly shooting in St. Catharines overnight.

Police were called to the area of Pleasant Avenue and Lake Street just before 4 a.m. today to reports of a shooting.

Officers arrived to find three gunshot victims.

One was pronounced dead at the scene, and the two others were rushed to hospital.

One victim suffered serious injuries, and the other suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The NRP's Homicide Unit is investigating and asking any witnesses or anyone in the area with dashcam or surveillance footage to contact police.

The area where this incident occurred has been closed to traffic while officers investigate and process the scene.

All three people shot are being referred to as 'victims' by the NRP, but they have not said if they are looking for suspects.

610 CKTB has reached out to the police force for more details.

Anyone with information regarding this matter can contact Detective Sergeant David PIERINI at (905) 688 – 4111, dial option 3, ext. 1009134.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.