One dead, one injured after police shoot two men in Markham

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after plainclothes officers in unmarked vehicles shot two men suspected in a string of home invasions, killing one and injuring the other.



The Special Investigations Unit says the York Regional Police officers were in Markham, Ont., on Friday around 7 a.m. as part of an investigation into a string of six home robberies in recent weeks.



SIU spokesperson Monica Hudon says there was a confrontation between people in a white vehicle and police, and two officers fired their weapons, hitting two men.



She says one man died at the scene while the other was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



Hudon says another man and a woman were also arrested and remain in custody.



York Regional Police did not offer details on why police were undercover or why they used their weapons, saying only that an interaction took place between the officers and multiple suspects.