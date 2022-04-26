One death, 107 cases, 40 patients being treated for COVID in Niagara's hospitals

Another COVID-19 death has been reported in Niagara.

Public Health announced the additional death today, bringing the death toll to 535.

107 new infections were also reported, however the true number of cases is believed to be higher given limits on PC testing.

There are 40 COVID-19 patients being treated in Niagara's hospitals, with seven being cared for in the ICU.

Niagara Health has announced they are temporarily ramping down surgeries to 70% of their capacity to deal with the high demand of patients and number of staff off with the virus.

372 doctors, nurses and staff members at Niagara Health are self isolating due to COVID.