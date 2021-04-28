One death and 146 new infections reported in Niagara

One new death and 146 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Niagara today.

Four deaths in total have been announced in the region over the last two days.

There are now 2800 active cases of the virus in the region.

171,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the region so far.

85 people are being treated in Niagara's hospitals for the virus, and 19 people are in the ICU.