One death and 23 new COVID cases reported in Niagara

One death and 23 new COVID cases have been reported in Niagara today.

Daily numbers have remained in the 35-20 range all week as the fourth wave of the pandemic continues.

Nine people are being treated in Niagara's hospitals for the virus, five are in the ICU.

Only one patient being treated has been fully vaccinated.

Niagara Health says they are treating one person under the age of 40, five between the ages of 41-65, and three 65 and over.

The one patient who is fully vaccinated, is over the age of 65.

1300 doses were given out yesterday in Niagara for a total of 684,000.

68% of local residents have had two doses of a vaccine.