One death and 48 COVID cases reported in Niagara

One new COVID-19 death has been reported in Niagara, but the daily number of new cases is down once again.

48 new infections were detected today, marking 11 straight days of numbers below 100.

The death toll now sits at 401.

The number of active cases has fallen to 1200.

230,000 doses of vaccine have been administered in Niagara.

That means 45% of adults in the region have received one dose, while only 2.9% have received both.

52 people are being treated in Niagara's hospitals for the virus, with 22 of those in the ICU.