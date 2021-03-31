One death and 68 new COVID cases reported in Niagara
Niagara is reporting one new COVID-19 related death, and 68 new cases.
This marks the third time regional numbers have exceeded 60 cases a day in the last week.
There are 545 active cases across the region with 27 outbreaks.
Over 300 variant cases have now been detected in the region.
Close to 70,000 doses of the vaccine have been delivered.
There are 10 people being treated for the virus in hospital in Niagara.
Premier Doug Ford says his government will make an announcement tomorrow on possible new restrictions aimed at fighting the third wave of COVID-19.
Ontario is reporting 2,333 new cases of COVID-19 today and 15 more deaths linked to the virus.
