One death and three COVID-19 cases reported in Niagara
One new death and three new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Niagara today.
There are 47 active cases in the region, and the number of confirmed Delta variant cases has climbed to 49.
599,000 doses of a COVID vaccine have been administered so far.
69% of residents have received one dose of a vaccine while 56% have had both.
Five people are being treated in hospital for the virus.
