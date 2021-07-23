iHeartRadio
One death and three COVID-19 cases reported in Niagara

One new death and three new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Niagara today.

There are 47 active cases in the region, and the number of confirmed Delta variant cases has climbed to 49.

599,000 doses of a COVID vaccine have been administered so far.

69% of residents have received one dose of a vaccine while 56% have had both.

Five people are being treated in hospital for the virus.

