One death and three new cases of COVID reported in Niagara

Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Niagara today, along with one new death.

Public Health reports 418 local deaths since the pandemic started.

There have been 33 cases of the Delta variant in Niagara, however the actual number is believed to be much higher.

Only one outbreak is being tracked by public health, and the number of active cases has fallen to 50.

Five people are being treated in hospital for the virus, with one in the ICU.

54% of Niagara residents have received two doses of a COVID vaccine, and 68% have received one.

Yesterday alone, 4600 doses were administered locally.