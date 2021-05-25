One driver arrested, two others receive licence suspensions at Niagara RIDE checks

One driver was arrested and two others had their licences suspended during RIDE checks in Niagara this weekend.

Police set up the checkpoints in Port Colborne and St. Catharines on Saturday, stopping approximately 660 vehicles.

Officers asked 26 drivers to provide breath samples during the course of the checks.

One driver failed the breath test and was charged and arrested. Their vehicle has been seized for seven days and their driver's licence has been suspended for 90 days.

Two other drivers registered at the 'alert' level and received three day licence suspensions.

Officers also handed out three tickets for having open liquor containers in a vehicle and six tickets for seatbelt related infractions.