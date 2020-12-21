One driver's licence suspended during RIDE checks in Niagara Falls and West Lincoln
Niagara Regional Police suspended the licence of at least one driver during the latest RIDE check.
Officers stopped approximately 500 vehicles while conducting RIDE checks in West Lincoln and Niagara Falls on Saturday.
In total, 13 drivers were asked to provide a breath sample, but only one driver registered in the 'alert' area and had their licence suspended for three days.
Officers also handed out several tickets for other traffic related offences.
