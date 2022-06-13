One in four Canadian homeowners say if interest rates go again they will have to sell: Survey

A new debt survey released today by Manulife Bank of Canada has found that nearly one in four homeowners say if interest rates go up any further, they will have to sell their home.

The survey, done in the middle of April, also found that 18 per cent of homeowners polled are already at a stage where they can't afford their homes.

And more than one in five Canadians expect rising interest rates to have a ``significant negative impact'' on their overall mortgage, debt and financial situation.

The Bank of Canada is on a path to more interest-rate hikes as it tries to tame inflation, which is now at a 31-year high in Canada at 6.8 per cent.