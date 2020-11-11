One local mayor expressing confidence concern in Public Health

At least one local mayor is starting to suggest a lack of confidence in the Region's Public Health department.

Speaking at yesterday's Public Health and Social Services Committee meeting St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik expressed concern that regional councillors weren't provided with any update on how Niagara is handling the second wave of COVID-19.

"This should have been at the top of the agenda, we are in the middle of a second wave and we have been for now, what's going on 5 or 6 weeks and the opening of the public health meeting should have been a report from Dr. Hirji that clearly indicated where we are, what the framework is that was just recently released by the Province of Ontario and provided a map of where we are going. The fact that it's the end of the meeting and we're just getting to this, doesn't create a level of confidence in me as a board member of public health"

Sendzik is also calling for better enforcement of provincial health guidelines.