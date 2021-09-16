One man dead, two in critical condition after violent kidnapping in Hamilton area
Hamilton police say one man is dead and two are in life-threatening condition after a violent kidnapping Thursday morning.
Police say officers were called to a home in Mount Hope, Ont., at 2:55 a.m. after reports of a shooting.
Officers say they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds who were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say one of the men died in hospital and the other is undergoing surgery.
A third man, their father, was forced into a black SUV and taken from the house.
Hours later police say they found the abducted man with life-threatening injuries.
Police say they believe it was a targeted attack.
Investigators say there will be a large police presence in the areas of both crime scenes and they are asking the public to stay away.
