One man has died and a woman sent to hospital with life threatening injuries after Jordan collision

A 50 year old man has died and an 80 year old woman is in hospital with life threatening injuries after a crash in Jordan.

The crash happened Friday afternoon around 4 p.m. when police say the woman was travelling westbound on Spring Creek Road.

Niagara Regional Police representatives say when the woman moved out into the intersection she was hit by the 50 year old man driving a pickup truck on Victoria Ave.

The pickup then collided with a fully loaded tractor trailer travelling in the opposite direction on Victoria Ave.

The woman was ejected from her vehicle and taken to hospital with life threatening injuries, the 50 year old man was pronounced deceased at the scene, and the 22 year old driver of the transport truck sustained non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with more information is urged to call the NRP at at 905-688-4111, ext.1009206.