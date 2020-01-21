One man taken to trauma centre after car crashes into Welland Canal

A man in his twenties has been taken to an out of region trauma centre after a car went into the Welland Canal.

Emergency services were called around 2:15 a.m. this morning after a blue 2009 Audi hit a tree and entered the drained canal.

NRP officials believe there may have been 6 people in the car at the time of the crash.

Police are still looking for the driver of the car after they fled from the scene on foot.

One man is being treated for serious injuries, while the other passengers are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.

The car sustained over $20,000 in damage.

Officers are investigating the collision and ask anyone who may have seen the vehicle early this morning to give them a cal