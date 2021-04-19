One more death and 169 new COVID cases in Niagara

Niagara is reporting another new COVID-19 death along with 169 new cases today.

Public Health reporting that 29 cases have been resolved, leaving 1739 cases considered active across the region.

The death toll now stands at 384.

There have been over 1400 variant cases detected in Niagara, with the majority being the B117 strain.

135,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the region so far.

66 people are now in hospital being treated for the virus in the region, 14 of those patients are in the ICU.