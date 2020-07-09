One new case of COVID-19 in Niagara
One new case of Covid-19 has been reported in Niagara over the past 24 hours.
Niagara Public Health reporting the single case today, bring our total to 769.
There have been 61 deaths in Niagara since the pandemic started.
There are 26 active cases in the region, and two outbreaks at long-term care centres.
The province is reporting 170 new cases of COVID-19 today, along with three new deaths.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says 86 of the province's new cases today are among temporary foreign workers in Windsor-Essex.
