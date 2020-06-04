One new case of COVID-19 in Niagara: NRPH

Niagara Region Public Health confirm one new case of COVID-19.

This single case follows a day that saw 40 new cases of the virus in the region, largely due to an outbreak at Pioneer Flower Farms.

Of Niagara's 707 total cases to date, 562 patients have recovered and 60 have died.

Currently, Niagara has 85 active cases of COVID-19.

