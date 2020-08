Niagara Region Public Health is reporting one new case of COVID-19.

Currently, Niagara has 40 active cases of the virus and seven active outbreaks.

Two of the current outbreaks are at health care facilities: R.H. Lawson Eventide Home in Niagara Falls, and Garden City Manor in St. Catharines.

The other five outbreaks are considered "community outbreaks".

Most of Niagara's active cases are in Niagara-On-The-Lake, with Lincoln close behind.

To see Niagara Region Public Health's data, click here.