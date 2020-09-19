One new case of COVID-19 in Niagara Saturday

Only one new case of COVID-19 was reported in Niagara Saturday.

There are now 37 active cases in the region, and one outbreak at Deer Park Villa in Grimsby.

There are two reported school related cases, one at Mary Ward Elementary School in Niagara Falls, and the other at Eastdale High School in Welland.

Ontario is reporting 407 new cases of COVID-19 today, but no new deaths.

The figures mark the second time in as many days that the province has recorded more than 400 cases in a 24-hour period.

In response to growing case numbers, Ontario is lowering the number of people allowed to attend social gatherings across the province.

Premier Doug Ford announced this morning that the new limits, which were imposed earlier in the week in three hot-spot regions, will be expanded to the entire province.

It means a maximum of 10 people will be allowed to gather indoors or 25 people outdoors.

The limits will apply for the next four weeks.