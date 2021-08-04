One new case of COVID-19 reported in Niagara once again today

For a third day in a row, Niagara is reporting one new case of COVID-19.

There are 49 active cases across the region.

64 cases of the highly contagious Delta variant have now been confirmed in the region, however officials believe the actual number is much higher.

627,000 doses of a COVID vaccine have been administered, with 70% of residents with one dose and 60% with two doses.

Niagara Health says for the first time in almost a year they are not treating any COVID patients in hospital.