One new case of COVID in Niagara

One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Niagara today.

A single infection was also reported yesterday.

Public Health has not reported any new deaths, leaving the death toll at 420.

625,000 doses of a COVID vaccine have been administered in Niagara so far, with 70% of residents with one dose and 60% with both.

One patient remains in St. Catharines hospital, being treated for COVID.