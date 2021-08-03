One new case of COVID in Niagara
One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Niagara today.
A single infection was also reported yesterday.
Public Health has not reported any new deaths, leaving the death toll at 420.
625,000 doses of a COVID vaccine have been administered in Niagara so far, with 70% of residents with one dose and 60% with both.
One patient remains in St. Catharines hospital, being treated for COVID.
