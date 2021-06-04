One new COVID-19 death and 12 cases reported Friday in Niagara

Niagara is reporting only 12 new COVID-19 infections today, but one new death has also been announced.

The death toll now sits at 407.

The number of active cases in the region has fallen to just over 500.

24 people are being treated in hospital and 11 of those patients are in the ICU.

Almost 60% of Niagara residents have received one dose of the vaccine as over 305,000 doses have been administered.

5.4% of residents have received both doses.