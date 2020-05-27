iHeartRadio
One new COVID-19 death in Niagara

One new COVID-19 related death has taken place in Niagara.

Public health says our total number of cases still sits at 634, but a new death has taken place bringing the death toll to 59. 

Over 80% of deaths in Niagara have occured in patients of long-term care and retirement homes.

