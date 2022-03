82 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed in Niagara today.

A reminder -- once again -- that the number of actual cases is higher given limits on PCR testing.

There are over 1300 active cases in the region.

One new death was reported today, bringing the death toll to 519.

24 people are being treated for COVID-19 in Niagara's hospitals.

Four of the hospitalized patients are in the ICU.