One new COVID-19 death in Niagara, 99 patients in hospital

Niagara has reported one new COVID-19 death.

The death toll being tracked by Niagara Public Health now sits at 458.

Niagara Health is treating 99 patients in hospital for the virus, 29 are in the ICU. 148 patients have tested positive, but 99 of them are primarily being treated for COVID.

289 new cases were identified today, however the actual number of cases is much higher given the strict limits on PCR testing.

There are 5047 active cases in the region, and 59 outbreaks.

3000 vaccine doses were administered in Niagara yesterday, about half of what is usually done given delays due to the storm.



