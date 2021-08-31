One new COVID-19 death reported in Niagara
Niagara Public Health is reporting one new COVID-19 related death today.
That increases the total deaths in the region to 421 from the pandemic.
Today's report also includes four patients hospitalized in the region with one of those being cared for in the ICU.
27 new cases of COVID have been reported in Niagara today, with 196 cases considered active.
65.7% of Niagara residents are fully vaccinated.
