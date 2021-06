iagara is reporting a new death linked to COVID-19 today.

The death toll now stands at 412.

Seven new infections were also reported today, marking the third day numbers have remained under 10.

24 people are being treated in a Niagara hospital for the virus.

The number of Niagara residents with one dose of a COVID vaccine continues to remain steady at 64%, while the number of residents with two doses continues to grow daily - now at 17.8%.