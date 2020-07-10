One new COVID-19 related death in Niagara
Niagara Region Public Health say another Niagara COVID-19 patient has passed away.
In total, 62 people have died in Niagara from the virus.
Today's report also shows one new case of the virus locally.
Niagara still has two active outbreaks of COVID-19: one at Garden City Manor, and one at Tabor Manor.
To see the full break down from Niagara Region Public Health, click here.
