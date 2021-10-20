One new COVID death, 10 cases, 14 in hospital in Niagara

One new COVID-19 death has been reported in Niagara.

Niagara Health says the person, who was a local resident being treated in hospital for the virus, died on Monday.

The death toll tracked by public health sits at 435.

Ten new infections were also reported today.

14 people are being treated in hospital currently, with six in the ICU.

Most patients aren't vaccinated, with only 3 received two doses of a vaccine.