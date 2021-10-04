One new COVID death, 18 cases and 14 in hospital in Niagara
Niagara is reporting another COVID-19 death today.
The death toll tracked by Niagara Public Health now sits at 433.
18 new infections were announced today, bringing the number of active cases in the community to 254.
14 people are being treated in hospital in Niagara for the virus, two are in the ICU.
Only 2 of the 14 are fully vaccinated.
674 doses of the COVID vaccine were given out in Niagara yesterday.
71.2% of residents are fully vaccinated.
