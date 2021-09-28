One new COVID death, 23 new cases and 11 in hospital in Niagara

Niagara is reporting one new COVID-19 death today and 23 new infections.

The death toll reported by public health now sits at 430.

11 people are being treated in hospital in the region for the virus, including two in the ICU.

10 of the patients are unvaccinated. The one vaccinated patient is over the age of 65.

There are 242 active cases, and nine outbreaks being tracked by officials.

70% of Niagara residents have received two doses of a COVID vaccine, while 75% have received one dose.