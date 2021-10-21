One new COVID death, 28 cases, and 13 in hospital in Niagara

Another COVID-19 death has been reported in Niagara, for a second day in a row.

The number of COVID deaths in Niagara, being tracked by public health, now sits at 436.

28 new infections were reported today, with 138 cases considered active in the region.

13 people are being treated for COVID in hospital in Niagara, six are in the ICU.

Three of the patients are fully vaccinated.

76.7% of residents have had one dose of a COVID vaccine, while 73.1% have had both.