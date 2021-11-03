One new COVID death, 44 cases, and three people in hospital in Niagara

One new COVID death has been reported in Niagara today, along with 44 new cases.

The death toll tracked by public health now sits at 438.

The person died on Monday in hospital.

"We are saddened to report the death of a patient on Monday, Nov. 1. The patient was a resident of Niagara and was being treated by Niagara Health for COVID-19. Our deepest condolences go out to the patient's loved ones at this difficult time." Niagara Health

Daily numbers have been fluctuating this week, with two cases reported on Monday, and 31 reported yesterday.

Three people are being treated in hospital, with two being cared for in the ICU.

If there are under six people being treated in hospital, vaccination status is not revealed.