One new COVID death and 14 new cases confirmed in Niagara

14 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Niagara today along with one new death.

The death brings the total number of people who have died with the virus to 84.

10 people are currently being treated in hospital for the virus in Niagara.

There are 1,746 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario today and eight new deaths due to the virus.

In total, 618 people are hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19, including 168 in intensive care.