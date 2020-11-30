One new COVID death and 14 new cases confirmed in Niagara
14 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Niagara today along with one new death.
The death brings the total number of people who have died with the virus to 84.
10 people are currently being treated in hospital for the virus in Niagara.
There are 1,746 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario today and eight new deaths due to the virus.
In total, 618 people are hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19, including 168 in intensive care.
-
-
carolyn stewart (the executive director of feed ontario) nov 30, 2020Matt Holmes is joined by Carolyn Stewart, the Executive Director of Feed Ontario to talk about what the situation is at the Food Banks and what the Pandemic has done in terms of more families relying on the food bank.
-
Will there be a White Christmas?Matt Holmes is joined by Doug Gillham, who is a Meteorologist with The Weather Network to talk about the chance of Niagara having snow on the ground on Christmas morning as well as what the entire winter will look like temperature wise.