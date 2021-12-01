One new COVID death in Niagara, 29 new cases, and 11 in hospital

One new COVID-19 death has been reported in Niagara, along with 29 new cases.

The local death toll now sits at 440.

There are 190 active cases across the region and eight outbreaks.

Over 1500 vaccine doses were administered yesterday, including another 1000 doses administered to Niagara children aged 5-11.

11 people are in hospital, three of those are being cared for in the ICU.

Five are vaccinated, one is partially, and five are unvaccinated.