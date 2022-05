One new COVID-19 has been reported in Niagara.

The death toll, being tracked by Public Health, now sits at 561.

There are 851 active cases of the virus in the region.

16 patients are hospitalized due to the virus, two are in the ICU.

Niagara Health is reporting no outbreaks at its hospitals, while 46 doctors, nurses and other health care staff are isolating due to COVID.