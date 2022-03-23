One new COVID death reported in Niagara, 66 new cases, and 20 in hospital

One new COVID-19 death has been reported in Niagara, bringing the death toll to 525.

66 new infections are being reported today in the region, however the actual number of cases is believed to be ten times the reported number, given limits on PCR testing.

There are 20 people being treated in Niagara's hospitals for the virus, however 27 patients in total are testing positive.

Four are being cared for in the ICU.

Because the number of patients has risen, Niagara Health is once again disclosing vaccination status.

Of the 20 patients being treated primarily for the virus, four are unvaccinated, one is partially, and 15 are fully vaccinated.

All are over the age of 41, and three of the unvaccinated patients are 65 years old and over.