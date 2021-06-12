One new COVID death reported in Niagara Saturday

Niagara is reporting 16 new COVID-19 infections and one additional death.

The death toll in the region now stands at 411.

There are 366 active cases, and 13 outbreaks being tracked by public health.

345,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered.

63% of residents have received one dose, while the percent of residents with two doses has jumped to 9.2.

Ontario is reporting 502 new cases of COVID-19 today, as well as 15 additional deaths from the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 89 of the new infections were recorded in Toronto, 71 in Peel Region, 51 in Waterloo, 37 in York Region and 31 in Durham Region.